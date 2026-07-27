Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 20,808 Shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,152 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 20,808 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Aercap worth $12,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Aercap by 19.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Aercap by 282.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,659 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Aercap by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Aercap by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 459,459 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $53,757,000 after purchasing an additional 138,843 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aercap by 59.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Aercap from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Aercap in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Aercap from $164.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Aercap from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aercap from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $168.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AER

Aercap Price Performance

AER opened at $151.33 on Monday. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 1 year low of $105.65 and a 1 year high of $155.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter. Aercap had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 45.22%.The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aercap Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Aercap's payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

Aercap announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Aercap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Further Reading

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