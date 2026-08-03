Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires New Stake in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. $HG

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 52,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Hamilton Insurance Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,297,484 shares of the company's stock worth $131,378,000 after acquiring an additional 737,084 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC grew its position in Hamilton Insurance Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,220,738 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,959,000 after acquiring an additional 74,194 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,552,870 shares of the company's stock worth $43,325,000 after buying an additional 646,106 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,497,124 shares of the company's stock worth $44,659,000 after acquiring an additional 140,474 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,351,511 shares of the company's stock worth $40,312,000 after purchasing an additional 332,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Hamilton Insurance Group

In related news, CAO Brian John Deegan sold 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $337,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 71,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,639.43. This trade represents a 13.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Jonathan B. Levenson sold 6,075 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $185,955.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 39,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,043.69. This represents a 13.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 70,105 shares of company stock worth $2,220,158 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.02% of the company's stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group Price Performance

HG stock opened at $35.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.33. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $37.31. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.03.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $758.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $933.90 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 21.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $35.38.

View Our Latest Report on Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group Company Profile

Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HG. The company focuses on specialty lines of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, providing tailored solutions to clients around the world. Its underwriting platform is designed to address complex and niche risks across multiple industry sectors.

Established in 2016 and completing its initial public offering in 2017, Hamilton has concentrated on building a diversified portfolio of insurance and reinsurance products.

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