Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stake in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL - Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 536,973 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 45,828 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Carnival were worth $13,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 2,954.0% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 19,851,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,625,000 after buying an additional 19,201,000 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $429,448,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 2,432.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,954 shares of the company's stock valued at $204,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425,822 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,159,619 shares of the company's stock worth $351,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 1,619.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,132,270 shares of the company's stock worth $156,740,000 after buying an additional 4,833,723 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Carnival Price Performance

NYSE CCL opened at $26.36 on Monday. Carnival Corporation has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $34.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average of $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.32.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Carnival had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Carnival has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.220 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Corporation will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Carnival's dividend payout ratio is 27.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival

In related news, insider Bettina Alejandra Deynes sold 43,058 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $1,209,929.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 69,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,945,587.80. This trade represents a 38.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CCL. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Carnival in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Carnival from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Carnival from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Carnival from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $35.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on Carnival

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation NYSE: CCL is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company's core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

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