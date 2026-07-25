Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 232,207 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) by 121.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,714 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 232,207 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.14% of Iron Mountain worth $43,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. BDFS Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Allstate Corp boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,427 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,600 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 162,777 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $13,502,000 after purchasing an additional 14,402 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRM. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Iron Mountain from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $140.00 price objective on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Iron Mountain

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.91, for a total value of $767,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 119,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,286,140.37. This represents a 4.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 38,474 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.83, for a total transaction of $4,725,761.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 38,474 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,725,761.42. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,260 shares of company stock valued at $17,361,672. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $128.33 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.77 and a 52-week high of $134.68. The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.45.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 3.76%.The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.864 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Iron Mountain's payout ratio is 379.12%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

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