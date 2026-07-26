Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,037 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 26,979 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.15% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $21,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $613,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 39,185 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 20,189 shares in the last quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $12,517,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6,420.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, Director Tamara D. Fischer bought 1,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $128.55 per share, with a total value of $141,405.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $141,405. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $145.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:MAA opened at $133.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $134.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.86. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.30 and a twelve month high of $152.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.30. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $553.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities's payout ratio is presently 185.45%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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