Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Position in Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI - Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,863 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 21,765 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.14% of Sun Communities worth $22,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $753,364,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1,224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,795 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $578,668,000 after buying an additional 4,147,015 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 37,933.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,474,162 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $182,663,000 after buying an additional 1,470,286 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Sun Communities by 20,348.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 498,339 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $61,749,000 after buying an additional 495,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 767,190 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $95,063,000 after buying an additional 463,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sun Communities to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $133.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $140.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on SUI

Sun Communities Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE SUI opened at $121.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.79. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $137.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.04 and a 200-day moving average of $126.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $500.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.40 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 62.29%.Sun Communities's revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sun Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.870-7.070 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Sun Communities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.69%.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In related news, EVP Fernando Castro-Caratini sold 23,750 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total value of $2,955,212.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,998 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,244,051.14. The trade was a 70.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Shiffman sold 25,031 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $3,002,718.76. Following the sale, the director owned 857,761 shares of the company's stock, valued at $102,897,009.56. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company's portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

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