Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in Public Storage $PSA

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,469 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 37,430 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.15% of Public Storage worth $70,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 57.1% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 14.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 37,245 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $10,089,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Dickmeyer Boyce Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 294,808 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $79,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company's stock.

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Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSA opened at $315.54 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $256.54 and a 1-year high of $331.79. The company has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $314.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.22 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 39.16%.Public Storage's revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. Public Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.350-17.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Public Storage's payout ratio is 123.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PSA shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Public Storage from $301.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Public Storage from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Evercore set a $316.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $331.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $325.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Public Storage

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 950 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $308,569.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,414 shares in the company, valued at $459,281.34. The trade was a 40.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage NYSE: PSA is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in self-storage services. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company was founded in the early 1970s and has grown through development and acquisitions to become one of the largest owner-operators of self-storage facilities in the United States. It is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker PSA.

The company's core business is the ownership, operation and management of self-storage properties that serve both residential and commercial customers.

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