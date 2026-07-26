Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,147 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $23,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,180,419 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,979,610,000 after buying an additional 45,715 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3,719.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,047,173 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,855,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,576 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,691,394 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,533,013,000 after acquiring an additional 117,596 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,434,689 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,300,345,000 after acquiring an additional 295,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,280 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,248,436,000 after purchasing an additional 44,583 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MPWR alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $1,805.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research raised Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,657.27.

Get Our Latest Report on MPWR

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,587.06, for a total transaction of $1,609,278.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,595,669.16. This represents a 17.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugen J. Elmiger sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,584.96, for a total transaction of $19,019,520.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,402 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,561,953.92. This represents a 68.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,370 shares of company stock valued at $112,702,503. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $1,333.81 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $704.02 and a 52-week high of $1,714.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company's 50 day moving average price is $1,461.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,301.85.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Monolithic Power Systems's payout ratio is presently 57.68%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Monolithic Power Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Monolithic Power Systems wasn't on the list.

While Monolithic Power Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here