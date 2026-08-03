Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Position in Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR $CIB

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CIB - Free Report) by 76.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,057 shares of the bank's stock after selling 66,093 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Grupo Cibest were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIB. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Cibest by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the bank's stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Cibest by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the bank's stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Cibest by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the bank's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Grupo Cibest by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,229 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Grupo Cibest by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 753 shares of the bank's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Grupo Cibest from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Cibest from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Grupo Cibest from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Cibest from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Grupo Cibest from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $76.60.

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Grupo Cibest Trading Down 0.3%

CIB opened at $92.27 on Monday. Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $43.20 and a one year high of $94.21. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $79.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.03.

Grupo Cibest (NYSE:CIB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Grupo Cibest had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 8.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Cibest Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $1.304 dividend. This is an increase from Grupo Cibest's previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Grupo Cibest's payout ratio is currently 147.78%.

Grupo Cibest Company Profile

Bancolombia SA NYSE: CIB is a leading financial institution in Colombia, offering a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services. As one of the largest universal banks in the country, the company provides retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, treasury services, and wealth management solutions. Through its extensive branch network and digital platforms, Bancolombia serves individual clients, small and medium enterprises, and large corporations, focusing on convenience, innovation and customer experience.

In addition to traditional banking, Bancolombia's product portfolio includes insurance, pension fund management, leasing, factoring, brokerage and asset management.

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