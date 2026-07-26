Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stake in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,163 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 13,368 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Jabil worth $17,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 344 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,257 shares of the technology company's stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Jabil by 11.1% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company's stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jabil by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 991 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company's stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $304.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $460.00 price target on shares of Jabil and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Jabil from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Argus set a $475.00 target price on Jabil in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $453.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Jabil

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 39,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,546,620. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 94 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $32,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,849,920. The trade was a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Jabil Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of JBL stock opened at $312.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Jabil, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.60 and a fifty-two week high of $428.93. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $352.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.26.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.06. Jabil had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 83.93%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Jabil's dividend payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Jabil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jabil wasn't on the list.

While Jabil currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here