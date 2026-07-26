Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,554 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 12,901 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of NRG Energy worth $17,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,257 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,114 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,937,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

NRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays cut their target price on NRG Energy from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price target on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Williams Trading set a $184.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $210.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $199.93.

View Our Latest Report on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NRG opened at $141.11 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.11 and a 52 week high of $189.96. The stock's fifty day moving average is $135.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.82. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.43 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 70.67% and a net margin of 0.74%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. NRG Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 223.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total value of $2,550,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 45,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,752,554.72. The trade was a 30.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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