Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Holdings in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ - Free Report) by 92.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,448 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 39,682 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $12,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 14.4% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company's stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 76,656 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 29,488 shares during the last quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.9% during the 1st quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management now owns 15,793 shares of the company's stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,364 shares of the company's stock worth $10,555,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 312,977 shares of the company's stock worth $46,947,000 after buying an additional 45,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 4,407 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $631,258.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,109 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,304,773.16. This trade represents a 32.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company's stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $130.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.39. Constellation Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $126.45 and a 52 week high of $176.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.27.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 18.87%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2027 guidance at 11.200-11.900 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Constellation Brands's dividend payout ratio is presently 39.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on STZ. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $167.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company's beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on‑premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply‑chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

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