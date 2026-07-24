Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,647 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Amgen were worth $77,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,164,162,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Amgen by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,097,711 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $7,560,249,000 after buying an additional 4,302,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amgen by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,591,403 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $10,012,872,000 after buying an additional 1,287,310 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,303,294 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $4,665,822,000 after buying an additional 1,035,779 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Amgen by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,945 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,111,854,000 after acquiring an additional 988,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $371.50 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $350.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.77 and a 12-month high of $391.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.90 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amgen from $327.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Amgen from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $356.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amgen

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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