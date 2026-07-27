Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $12.26 Million Position in CubeSmart $CUBE

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,548 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 53,027 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.15% of CubeSmart worth $12,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,968,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,739,600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $98,763,000 after buying an additional 1,830,993 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,283,952 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $174,185,000 after buying an additional 1,143,464 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in CubeSmart by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,726,419 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $62,260,000 after buying an additional 731,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Corp bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth $19,707,000. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company's stock.

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CubeSmart Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE CUBE opened at $42.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.37. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.08.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 28.93%.The business had revenue of $281.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. CubeSmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. CubeSmart's dividend payout ratio is presently 149.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CubeSmart NYSE: CUBE Stock is a Smart Pullback Play

A number of research firms have issued reports on CUBE. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised CubeSmart from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $43.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CUBE

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart NYSE: CUBE is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and management of self-storage facilities across the United States. The company's portfolio comprises properties in primary and secondary markets, catering to both individual and business customers seeking flexible, short-term and long-term storage solutions. CubeSmart's facilities feature a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled options and advanced security features, supported by on-site managers and centralized customer service operations.

In addition to traditional self-storage units, CubeSmart offers specialty services such as vehicle and boat storage, retail sales of packing and moving supplies, and tenant insurance programs.

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