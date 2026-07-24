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Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $125.54 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Merck & Co., Inc. logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its Merck stake by 1.3% in the first quarter, but still held 1,043,669 shares worth about $125.5 million at quarter-end.
  • Merck reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of -$1.28 versus estimates of -$1.47 and revenue of $16.29 billion, up 4.9% year over year. The company also reaffirmed its FY 2026 EPS guidance range of 5.04 to 5.16.
  • Analysts remain broadly constructive on MRK, with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $133.94. Recent calls included upgraded targets from Guggenheim and Bank of America, while Morgan Stanley kept an equal-weight view.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,043,669 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,067 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $125,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 294 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company's stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $130.57 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $121.27 and its 200-day moving average is $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $16.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.'s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.160 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Merck & Co., Inc.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. CICC Research began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $133.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. Its portfolio spans multiple therapeutic areas with a particular emphasis on oncology, vaccines and infectious disease, as well as therapies for metabolic and chronic conditions. Among its well-known products are the cancer immunotherapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and the human papillomavirus vaccine Gardasil; the company also markets a range of medicines and vaccines for veterinary use through Merck Animal Health.

Founded in the late 19th century as the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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