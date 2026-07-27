Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $13.37 Million Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT - Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,839 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 12,663 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.15% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $13,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,120 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,329 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $4,472,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 382,183 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $38,524,000 after buying an additional 72,293 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 436,018 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $43,951,000 after buying an additional 43,685 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 42,977.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 21,108 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 21,059 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $127.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $126.07 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $89.99 and a 1 year high of $126.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $121.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.19.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Federal Realty Investment Trust's payout ratio is 78.47%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust NYSE: FRT is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of high-quality retail, restaurant, and mixed-use properties. With a strategic focus on open-air shopping centers and lifestyle-oriented urban destinations, the company partners with leading national and regional retailers to curate environments that blend shopping, dining, entertainment, office, and residential uses. Its asset management capabilities extend from initial site selection and development through ongoing property operations and tenant relations.

Federal Realty's portfolio comprises approximately 100 properties totaling more than 25 million square feet of gross leasable area.

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