Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $27.04 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC - Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,749 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 13,224 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $27,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 26,697 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 26.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,505,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 46.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 39,675 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 12,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company's stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $309.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $90.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.52. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $158.00 and a one year high of $326.92.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.91. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 3.36%.The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $33.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 40.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Marathon Petroleum's payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MPC. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $257.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $344.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $298.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MPC

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Michael A. Henschen II sold 6,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $1,703,243.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 16,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,058. This trade represents a 27.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation NYSE: MPC is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum's operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

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