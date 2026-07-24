Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $51.79 Million Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 853,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 25,209 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $51,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 25,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $405,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $61.56 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $57.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $125.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.23. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $62.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is currently 70.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

See Also

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