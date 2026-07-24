Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $73.10 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,524 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $73,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,555,112 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,002,381,000 after purchasing an additional 230,098 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,288,604 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,213,832,000 after buying an additional 1,517,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,865,312 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,952,933,000 after buying an additional 248,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,184,514 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,154,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 33.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,402,834 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,184,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,601 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,465,176.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 24,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,235.74. This trade represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at $57,280,308.48. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 199,143 shares of company stock valued at $56,959,010 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $284.99 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.73 and a 12 month high of $334.03. The company has a market cap of $259.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The business's 50 day moving average is $301.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 31.11%.The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Texas Instruments's revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.230-2.570 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is currently 97.26%.

Key Stories Impacting Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments beat Q2 estimates, reporting EPS of $2.14 on revenue of $5.46 billion, with sales up 22.8% year over year and net income rising sharply. Article Title

Texas Instruments beat Q2 estimates, reporting EPS of $2.14 on revenue of $5.46 billion, with sales up 22.8% year over year and net income rising sharply. Positive Sentiment: Management also raised Q3 guidance above Wall Street expectations, signaling continued demand recovery in industrial, data center and automotive markets. Article Title

Management also raised Q3 guidance above Wall Street expectations, signaling continued demand recovery in industrial, data center and automotive markets. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts turned more constructive: JPMorgan raised its target to $340 with an overweight rating, TD Cowen kept a buy rating and cut its target to $340, and KeyCorp lifted its target to $400. Article Title

Several analysts turned more constructive: JPMorgan raised its target to $340 with an overweight rating, TD Cowen kept a buy rating and cut its target to $340, and KeyCorp lifted its target to $400. Positive Sentiment: Commentary around strong AI data center demand and broader semiconductor momentum is reinforcing the long-term growth narrative for TXN. Article Title

Commentary around strong AI data center demand and broader semiconductor momentum is reinforcing the long-term growth narrative for TXN. Neutral Sentiment: Texas Instruments remains part of a strong semiconductor sector rally, which may provide support, but the stock is also vulnerable to post-earnings “sell the news” behavior after a strong run. Article Title

Texas Instruments remains part of a strong semiconductor sector rally, which may provide support, but the stock is also vulnerable to post-earnings “sell the news” behavior after a strong run. Negative Sentiment: Despite the strong report, shares have slipped as investors question whether the results were already priced in after a big rally and high expectations for chip stocks. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Texas Instruments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $307.60.

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Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Featured Stories

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