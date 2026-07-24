Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $78.86 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 17,326 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $78,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.1% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 1,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $130.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.46 and a 52 week high of $157.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is 44.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $158.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $1,894,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 607,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,674,826.57. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 171,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,524,408.40. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,000 shares of company stock worth $9,978,740. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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