Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $81.83 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Corporation $O

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,337,540 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 213,567 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of Realty Income worth $81,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,775,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,291,294 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,031,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,091 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Realty Income by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,998,963 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $281,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,726 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Realty Income by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,028,892 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,831,526,000 after buying an additional 1,295,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Realty Income by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,699,509 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $603,131,000 after buying an additional 823,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on O shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.75 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $67.11.

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Key Stories Impacting Realty Income

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $64.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.68. Realty Income Corporation has a 52-week low of $55.86 and a 52-week high of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.39%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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