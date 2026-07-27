Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,736,634 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil accounts for 1.0% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $294,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,152,366 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $9,043,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,625,063,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ExxonMobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,605,353 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $5,608,488,000 after purchasing an additional 531,362 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ExxonMobil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,026,019 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,963,934,000 after purchasing an additional 445,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ExxonMobil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,090,589 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,102,708,000 after buying an additional 293,446 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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ExxonMobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $156.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.60. The firm has a market cap of $650.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $105.53 and a 1-year high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 target price on ExxonMobil and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, DZ Bank raised ExxonMobil to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExxonMobil currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $163.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ExxonMobil

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

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