Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 2,363 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,157,750 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.4% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Tesla were worth $430,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after buying an additional 6,538,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,842,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $51,647,164,000 after buying an additional 1,080,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,700,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $29,426,070,000 after acquiring an additional 375,946 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $17,128,100,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 3,205.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,459,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $9,650,811,000 after acquiring an additional 20,810,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $319.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $403.16. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.82 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 296.01, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $28.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.42 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 3.67%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tesla from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $460.00 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $406.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla reported record quarterly revenue of $28.24 billion, up 25.5% year over year, and delivered a record number of vehicles, showing the core business is still growing. Tesla Q2 Earnings Report

Tesla reported record quarterly revenue of $28.24 billion, up 25.5% year over year, and delivered a record number of vehicles, showing the core business is still growing. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted progress in autonomous driving, Robotaxi expansion, Optimus production, and FSD adoption, which keeps the long-term AI and robotics story alive for bullish investors. Reuters Robotaxi Update

Management highlighted progress in autonomous driving, Robotaxi expansion, Optimus production, and FSD adoption, which keeps the long-term AI and robotics story alive for bullish investors. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts still see upside from the company’s autonomy strategy and reaffirmed Buy/Hold ratings, but several also cut price targets after the earnings call, signaling a more cautious stance. Analyst Price Target Cuts

Some analysts still see upside from the company’s autonomy strategy and reaffirmed Buy/Hold ratings, but several also cut price targets after the earnings call, signaling a more cautious stance. Negative Sentiment: Tesla missed EPS estimates, posted negative free cash flow for the first time in more than two years, and confirmed about $25 billion in full-year capex, raising concerns that heavy AI/robotics spending is squeezing near-term profits and liquidity. Reuters Cash Burn and Capex

Tesla missed EPS estimates, posted negative free cash flow for the first time in more than two years, and confirmed about $25 billion in full-year capex, raising concerns that heavy AI/robotics spending is squeezing near-term profits and liquidity. Negative Sentiment: Investor reaction also turned more negative because Elon Musk emphasized spending “as fast as we can” on AI and gave few near-term details on Robotaxi timing, which made the growth story look more like a long-dated promise than an immediate profit driver. MarketWatch Investor Reaction

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640 in the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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