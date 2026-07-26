Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 4,652 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,904 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $16,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Inceptionr LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 650.6% during the first quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,679 shares of the company's stock worth $15,740,000 after buying an additional 15,864 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 255,075 shares of the company's stock worth $50,377,000 after buying an additional 10,593 shares in the last quarter. Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth about $1,191,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,452 shares of the company's stock worth $25,369,000 after buying an additional 46,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company's stock.

Get TTWO alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTWO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $287.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $320.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $294.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

TTWO stock opened at $231.65 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.63 and a 12 month high of $265.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.98. The stock has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of -142.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 40,358 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.09, for a total value of $8,720,960.22. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 40,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,720,960.22. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.61, for a total value of $122,305.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,349,131.48. This trade represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 569,936 shares of company stock worth $128,431,438 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Take-Two Interactive Software, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Take-Two Interactive Software wasn't on the list.

While Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here