Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stock Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,150 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in ASML were worth $27,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in ASML by 1,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in ASML by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,757.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $683.48 and a 12-month high of $1,999.96. The business's 50 day moving average is $1,754.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,524.62. The company has a market capitalization of $691.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.78.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 52.71% and a net margin of 30.11%. Analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 43.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a $2.1507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. ASML's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ASML. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Freedom Capital raised shares of ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,970.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

Key Stories Impacting ASML

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About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

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