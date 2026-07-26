Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Invitation Home $INVH

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 897,707 shares of the company's stock after selling 89,660 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.15% of Invitation Home worth $22,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,426 shares of the company's stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 29,962 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company's stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Invitation Home by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,412 shares of the company's stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 15,646 shares of the company's stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Invitation Home from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $32.47.

Read Our Latest Report on Invitation Home

Invitation Home Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of INVH opened at $29.77 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.58. Invitation Home has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $32.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Invitation Home had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Invitation Home's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Home will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Invitation Home's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

Invitation Home Company Profile

Invitation Homes NYSE: INVH is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

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