Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR - Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,778 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 53,095 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.15% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $11,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,336,003 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,097,172,000 after purchasing an additional 667,594 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,906,613 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $428,509,000 after purchasing an additional 556,810 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,518,739 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $446,006,000 after buying an additional 1,881,905 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 9,191,038 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $326,925,000 after buying an additional 3,344,677 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,581,987 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $117,239,000 after buying an additional 85,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company's stock.

More Rexford Industrial Realty News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rexford Industrial Realty this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rexford Industrial reported Q2 2026 Core FFO per share of $0.63 , topping the $0.60 consensus estimate and up from $0.59 a year ago, which is the key profitability metric investors watch for REITs. Article Title

Rexford Industrial reported Q2 2026 , topping the $0.60 consensus estimate and up from $0.59 a year ago, which is the key profitability metric investors watch for REITs. Positive Sentiment: The company raised 2026 Core FFO guidance and highlighted operating efficiencies and disciplined cost control, reinforcing the view that underlying cash flow is improving. Article Title

The company and highlighted operating efficiencies and disciplined cost control, reinforcing the view that underlying cash flow is improving. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also focusing on the company’s portfolio realignment plan , which calls for $1.5 billion to $2.0 billion of 2026 dispositions; management said the strategy could support share repurchases and asset recycling at attractive spreads. Article Title

Investors are also focusing on the company’s , which calls for $1.5 billion to $2.0 billion of 2026 dispositions; management said the strategy could support share repurchases and asset recycling at attractive spreads. Neutral Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.435 per share , implying an annualized yield of about 4.8%, which supports the income appeal of the stock but was not a major surprise. Article Title

The board declared a , implying an annualized yield of about 4.8%, which supports the income appeal of the stock but was not a major surprise. Negative Sentiment: Reported EPS missed estimates because of a large non-cash impairment charge, with net loss attributable to common stockholders of $506.9 million, or $2.26 per share, which could temper enthusiasm despite the stronger FFO results. Article Title

Reported because of a large non-cash impairment charge, with net loss attributable to common stockholders of $506.9 million, or $2.26 per share, which could temper enthusiasm despite the stronger FFO results. Negative Sentiment: Management’s guidance for 2026 EPS of 2.380 to 2.430 is only roughly in line with expectations, and the planned dispositions may create near-term volatility in reported results. Article Title

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $38.93 on Monday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.14 and a 1-year high of $44.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($2.86). The company had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $240.24 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a negative net margin of 39.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. Rexford Industrial Realty's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.430 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Rexford Industrial Realty's payout ratio is presently -96.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 33,299 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $1,181,115.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 33,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,115.53. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on REXR. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $40.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on REXR

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc NYSE: REXR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company's portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford's strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

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