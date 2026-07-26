Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 24,812 Shares of Regency Centers Corporation $REG

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG - Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,071 shares of the company's stock after selling 24,812 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.14% of Regency Centers worth $20,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 53,562 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 21,799 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,931 shares of the company's stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 16,277 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 311,562 shares of the company's stock worth $21,507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Regency Centers by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,705,024 shares of the company's stock valued at $117,698,000 after acquiring an additional 46,438 shares during the period. Finally, F m Investments LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company's stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on REG shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Friday, June 12th. Evercore set a $81.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Regency Centers

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of REG opened at $82.15 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $79.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Regency Centers Corporation has a 52-week low of $66.86 and a 52-week high of $83.66.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Regency Centers's dividend payout ratio is currently 104.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 274,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $21,529,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terah L. Devereaux sold 1,240 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $99,373.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,441,718.60. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 283,782 shares of company stock worth $22,255,898 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company's portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Regency Centers, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Regency Centers wasn't on the list.

While Regency Centers currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here