Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 24,934 Shares of BXP, Inc. $BXP

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP - Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,741 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 24,934 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.14% of BXP worth $11,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BXP by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,382,890 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,038,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503,738 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BXP during the fourth quarter valued at about $689,419,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BXP by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,027 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $287,121,000 after purchasing an additional 55,621 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BXP by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,101,236 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $276,751,000 after purchasing an additional 204,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of BXP by 17.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,538,351 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $263,031,000 after buying an additional 529,158 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BXP. Truist Financial dropped their price target on BXP from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore set a $68.00 price objective on BXP in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $61.00 price objective on BXP in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on BXP from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BXP from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BXP presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $73.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BXP

BXP Stock Performance

BXP stock opened at $69.16 on Monday. BXP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.72 and a twelve month high of $79.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.01. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $65.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $872.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $843.11 million. BXP had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. BXP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.690-1.710 EPS. Analysts predict that BXP, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BXP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. BXP's payout ratio is currently 140.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $119,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 311 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,613.35. This represents a 86.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,863 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $287,208.78. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,552. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

About BXP

Boston Properties, Inc NYSE: BXP is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company's portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

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