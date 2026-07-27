Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 5,151 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,675 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 5,151 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $15,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Roper Technologies by 206.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,339,710 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $474,070,000 after purchasing an additional 903,223 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1,751.5% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 94,427 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $33,414,000 after purchasing an additional 89,327 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,206 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $526.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $480.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $466.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROP opened at $367.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $340.29 and a 200-day moving average of $353.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.96 and a twelve month high of $564.68. The firm has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.150-22.300 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 22.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.08%.

More Roper Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Roper Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Roper posted Q2 adjusted EPS of $5.38 , topping the $5.29 consensus, while revenue rose 8.5% year over year to $2.11 billion , signaling solid operational momentum. Roper Technologies Lifts 2026 Targets, 2Q Profit, Revenues Rise

Roper posted , topping the $5.29 consensus, while revenue rose year over year to , signaling solid operational momentum. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year 2026 guidance , now expecting EPS of $22.15 to $22.30 and Q3 EPS of $5.75 to $5.80 , both above prior Wall Street expectations. Roper Technologies raises annual profit forecast on AI software demand 2026-07-23

The company , now expecting and , both above prior Wall Street expectations. Positive Sentiment: Management said demand is benefiting from AI-integrated software products , reinforcing the growth story in its software-focused businesses. Roper Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Application Software Sales Up Y/Y

Management said demand is benefiting from , reinforcing the growth story in its software-focused businesses. Neutral Sentiment: Piper Sandler trimmed its price target to $526 from $540, but kept an Overweight rating, suggesting the firm still sees meaningful upside from current levels.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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