Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 55,728 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 540,888 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 55,728 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of General Motors worth $40,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evergreen Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Bank Corp grew its stake in General Motors by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 351 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in General Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $586,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,490. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 215,391 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $17,233,433.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 770,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,646,984.91. This represents a 21.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 697,388 shares of company stock worth $57,752,596 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

General Motors News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: GM raised its 2026 profit outlook again after a strong quarter, reinforcing the view that earnings momentum is improving and giving bulls more confidence in the stock. Article Title

GM raised its 2026 profit outlook again after a strong quarter, reinforcing the view that earnings momentum is improving and giving bulls more confidence in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage after earnings has been favorable, with reports highlighting stronger fundamentals, disciplined pricing, and a valuation that still looks attractive versus peers. Article Title

Analyst and media coverage after earnings has been favorable, with reports highlighting stronger fundamentals, disciplined pricing, and a valuation that still looks attractive versus peers. Positive Sentiment: GM’s manufacturing investments, including the $157 million Missouri plant upgrade, suggest continued support for truck production and operational efficiency. Article Title

GM’s manufacturing investments, including the $157 million Missouri plant upgrade, suggest continued support for truck production and operational efficiency. Neutral Sentiment: GM and IONATE announced a smart-grid transformer deployment at a Michigan plant, a positive sustainability/efficiency step, but likely not a major near-term stock driver. Article Title

GM and IONATE announced a smart-grid transformer deployment at a Michigan plant, a positive sustainability/efficiency step, but likely not a major near-term stock driver. Neutral Sentiment: Reports of unusually large options trading and upbeat price-target chatter may reflect rising investor interest, but they do not by themselves change GM’s operating outlook. Article Title

Reports of unusually large options trading and upbeat price-target chatter may reflect rising investor interest, but they do not by themselves change GM’s operating outlook. Negative Sentiment: GM’s pullback on EVs after a roughly $10.9 billion charge underscores the cost of prior EV investments and reminds investors that the transition remains expensive and uncertain. Article Title

General Motors Stock Up 2.4%

General Motors stock opened at $82.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.31. General Motors Company has a twelve month low of $51.69 and a twelve month high of $87.62.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.38. General Motors had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 1.05%.The business had revenue of $48.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $47.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on General Motors from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Motors from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Motors

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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