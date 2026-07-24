Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 62,777 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,706,440 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 62,777 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $132,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 33,666 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 16,185 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citic Securities upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. New Street Research lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $123.14.

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Trending Headlines about Cisco Systems

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Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,607 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $315,759.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 172,727 shares in the company, valued at $20,920,694.24. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $840,780.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 246,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,937,315.36. This trade represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823 in the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.5%

CSCO opened at $112.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $444.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm's fifty day moving average is $118.04 and its 200 day moving average is $94.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.75 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.Cisco Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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