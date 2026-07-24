Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 7,025 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,935 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 7,025 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $48,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,897,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $13,789,615,000 after buying an additional 360,071 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,476,462 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,023,795,000 after acquiring an additional 638,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,677,981 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,103,196,000 after acquiring an additional 323,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $2,089,803,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 8,614,766 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,087,878,000 after purchasing an additional 234,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the sale, the insider owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,858,883.82. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 90,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,760,352. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 8,749 shares of company stock worth $1,708,577 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.6%

Capital One Financial stock opened at $200.09 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $174.24 and a 1 year high of $259.64. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $195.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $124.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.79 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $15.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.76 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Capital One Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is 112.28%.

Trending Headlines about Capital One Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.82.

View Our Latest Report on COF

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Capital One Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Capital One Financial wasn't on the list.

While Capital One Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here