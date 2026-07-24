Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 7,919 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731,760 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 7,919 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $70,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management increased its position in Walt Disney by 6.9% in the first quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management now owns 2,766 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Walt Disney by 13.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,272,449 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,375,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,264 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $2,558,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $2,221,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Walt Disney Trading Down 3.0%

DIS stock opened at $92.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.18 and a twelve month high of $123.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $99.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Wolfe Research set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $129.00.

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Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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