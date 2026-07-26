Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435,353 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 67,335 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.15% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $19,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. State Street Corp grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,591,873 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $534,792,000 after purchasing an additional 671,473 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,515,924 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $377,648,000 after buying an additional 734,774 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,368,945 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $238,059,000 after buying an additional 424,024 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,463,838 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $197,927,000 after buying an additional 174,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,457,975 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $197,667,000 after buying an additional 696,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company's stock.

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Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE OHI opened at $51.75 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $51.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.58. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $47.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.07 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 51.14% and a return on equity of 11.86%. Omega Healthcare Investors's revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.190-3.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Omega Healthcare Investors's dividend payout ratio is presently 129.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $48.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OHI

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company's core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Free Report).

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