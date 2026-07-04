Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG - Free Report) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,472,165 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 474,484 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.30% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $118,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,498,821 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $5,420,155,000 after buying an additional 2,189,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,361,198 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,277,404,000 after acquiring an additional 762,591 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,773,378 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,483,366,000 after purchasing an additional 236,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,771,343 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,021,475,000 after purchasing an additional 114,351 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,657,207 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $722,546,000 after purchasing an additional 648,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEG. Wall Street Zen upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $92.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $167,702.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 285,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,957,345.99. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Kim C. Hanemann sold 3,035 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $248,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,102,830. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 9,284 shares of company stock worth $746,145 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $81.55 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $76.05 and a 12 month high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company's fifty day moving average price is $79.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.90.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.11. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 17.69%.The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group's dividend payout ratio is 59.29%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group NYSE: PEG is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company's activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

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