Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG - Free Report) by 1,883.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,362 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 371,630 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $31,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 250.5% during the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Bayban acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $167,702.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 285,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,957,345.99. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Kim C. Hanemann sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $248,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 98,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,102,830. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,284 shares of company stock valued at $746,145. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $89.00 to $78.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $91.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $79.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business's 50-day moving average price is $79.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.84. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $76.05 and a 52-week high of $91.25. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group's dividend payout ratio is 59.29%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group NYSE: PEG is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company's activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

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