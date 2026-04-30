Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG - Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,535,459 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 22,621 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $123,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,518 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,738 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company's stock.

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Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE PEG opened at $81.04 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $82.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.70. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Public Service Enterprise Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Evercore raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Public Service Enterprise Group

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $390,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,363,923. This represents a 14.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $169,222.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 291,398 shares in the company, valued at $23,673,173.52. This trade represents a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 8,866 shares of company stock worth $733,587 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group NYSE: PEG is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company's activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

See Also

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