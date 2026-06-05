Public Storage $PSA Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 837,705 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 110,043 shares during the period. Public Storage makes up approximately 0.7% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.48% of Public Storage worth $217,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,610 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 57.5% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,974 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Public Storage by 19.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,094 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $11,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 93.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 602,959 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $174,165,000 after purchasing an additional 291,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 35.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,158 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company's stock.

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Public Storage Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of PSA opened at $306.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98. Public Storage has a one year low of $256.54 and a one year high of $313.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $297.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.73.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 39.16%.Public Storage's revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. Public Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.350-17.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Public Storage's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Public Storage from $276.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered Public Storage from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Public Storage from $321.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Public Storage from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $330.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $316.06.

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Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage NYSE: PSA is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in self-storage services. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company was founded in the early 1970s and has grown through development and acquisitions to become one of the largest owner-operators of self-storage facilities in the United States. It is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker PSA.

The company's core business is the ownership, operation and management of self-storage properties that serve both residential and commercial customers.

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