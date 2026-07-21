Public Storage $PSA Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463,440 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 30,760 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.26% of Public Storage worth $125,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,343,098 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $6,576,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $1,163,751,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 821.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,134,996 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,073,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686,211 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,089,143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,056,976,000 after purchasing an additional 66,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,993,623 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,036,375,000 after purchasing an additional 339,882 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 950 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $308,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at $459,281.34. This represents a 40.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $315.50 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $256.54 and a 1-year high of $331.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $314.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.58.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.29. Public Storage had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. Public Storage's quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Public Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.350-17.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Public Storage's payout ratio is 123.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Public Storage from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Evercore set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $302.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $325.37.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Public Storage

About Public Storage

Public Storage NYSE: PSA is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in self-storage services. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company was founded in the early 1970s and has grown through development and acquisitions to become one of the largest owner-operators of self-storage facilities in the United States. It is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker PSA.

The company's core business is the ownership, operation and management of self-storage properties that serve both residential and commercial customers.

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