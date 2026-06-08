PubMatic, Inc. $PUBM Shares Purchased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM - Free Report) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,147,055 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 398,595 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned 2.47% of PubMatic worth $10,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,468,503 shares of the company's stock worth $12,159,000 after buying an additional 135,070 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 254.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 422,630 shares of the company's stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 303,479 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth $3,625,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 384,905 shares of the company's stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 228,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 355,651 shares of the company's stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 209,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company's stock.

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PubMatic Stock Performance

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $11.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $535.92 million, a PE ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 1.56. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.69. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $13.88.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $62.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.42 million. PubMatic had a negative net margin of 6.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Lisa Gimbel sold 2,863 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $28,315.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 13,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at $135,265.53. This represents a 17.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 6,528 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $53,333.76. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 24,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $196,619.22. This represents a 21.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,876 shares of company stock worth $2,238,967. Company insiders own 27.78% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PUBM shares. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of PubMatic in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PubMatic from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of PubMatic from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PUBM

PubMatic Profile

PubMatic is a cloud-based digital advertising technology company that provides a supply-side platform (SSP) enabling publishers to automate and optimize the sale of their ad inventory across display, mobile, video and connected TV channels. Its core offerings include real-time bidding infrastructure, header bidding solutions under the OpenWrap brand and data analytics tools that deliver actionable insights on audience engagement and monetization performance. By facilitating seamless auctions and providing transparent reporting, PubMatic helps publishers maximize yield while improving buyer experiences.

Founded in 2006 by Rajeev Goel and a team of ad-tech veterans, PubMatic grew from an early entrant in programmatic selling to a publicly traded company, listing on the Nasdaq symbol: PUBM in December 2020.

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