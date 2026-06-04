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PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM is Jackson Hill Advisors LLC's 8th Largest Position

Written by MarketBeat
June 4, 2026
PulteGroup logo with Construction background
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Key Points

  • Jackson Hill Advisors cut its PulteGroup stake by 31.9% in Q4, but PHM still makes up about 6.7% of the firm’s portfolio and remains its 8th-largest holding.
  • Wall Street sentiment is mixed but constructive overall: analysts assign PulteGroup a Moderate Buy consensus, with an average price target of $140.71.
  • PulteGroup reported Q1 earnings of $1.79 per share, just below estimates, while also announcing a $1.50 billion share buyback and a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share.
  • Interested in PulteGroup? Here are five stocks we like better.

Jackson Hill Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM - Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,500 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 57,500 shares during the period. PulteGroup comprises about 6.7% of Jackson Hill Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Jackson Hill Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of PulteGroup worth $14,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners restated a "sell" rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on PulteGroup from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $140.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PulteGroup

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In other news, Director Lila Snyder sold 3,339 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total transaction of $391,264.02. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,540 shares in the company, valued at $414,817.20. The trade was a 48.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew William Koart sold 7,457 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $894,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 28,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,372,000. This represents a 20.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

PulteGroup Trading Down 0.5%

PHM stock opened at $117.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.27 and a 12-month high of $144.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The business's 50-day moving average is $119.07 and its 200 day moving average is $124.00.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.01). PulteGroup had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 12.14%.The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. PulteGroup's payout ratio is currently 10.06%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc NYSE: PHM is a U.S.-based residential homebuilder that designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and develops master-planned communities. The company operates multiple national and regional brands that target different buyer segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult customers. Its operations encompass land acquisition and development, home design and construction, community amenities and ongoing customer service and warranty programs.

PulteGroup markets homes under several well-known brands, such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb, among others, offering a range of product types from entry-level detached homes to larger, higher-end residences and age-restricted active-adult communities.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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