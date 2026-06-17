PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM Position Increased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM - Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,077,664 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,287 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.56% of PulteGroup worth $126,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. &PARTNERS grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 62,774 shares of the construction company's stock worth $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 39,898 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,215 shares of the construction company's stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,801 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $590,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, COO Matthew William Koart sold 7,457 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $894,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 28,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,372,000. This represents a 20.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lila Snyder sold 3,339 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total transaction of $391,264.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at $414,817.20. The trade was a 48.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PHM stock opened at $124.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.17. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.27 and a fifty-two week high of $144.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 12.14%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. PulteGroup's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Seaport Research Partners restated a "sell" rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $140.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc NYSE: PHM is a U.S.-based residential homebuilder that designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and develops master-planned communities. The company operates multiple national and regional brands that target different buyer segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult customers. Its operations encompass land acquisition and development, home design and construction, community amenities and ongoing customer service and warranty programs.

PulteGroup markets homes under several well-known brands, such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb, among others, offering a range of product types from entry-level detached homes to larger, higher-end residences and age-restricted active-adult communities.

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