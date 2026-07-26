Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,673 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 11,452 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $10,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 4,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 860.0% in the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 48 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 53 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 383 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $182,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,919.36. This trade represents a 13.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $725.00 to $600.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $560.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $685.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $638.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.5%

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $475.36 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 1-year low of $443.60 and a 1-year high of $714.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $476.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $558.82.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.70 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.360-28.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ulta Beauty, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ulta Beauty wasn't on the list.

While Ulta Beauty currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here