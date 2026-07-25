Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $11.10 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,957 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 99,428 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $11,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 210,281,448 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $5,780,637,000 after buying an additional 2,165,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,860,317 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $3,212,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,601 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,132,125,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,104,829 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $827,582,000 after acquiring an additional 195,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 22,635,179 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $665,474,000 after purchasing an additional 670,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company's stock.

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Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.54. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $34.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 19.31%.The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Key Kinder Morgan News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinder Morgan this week:

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $48,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 41,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,312,399.92. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $196,695.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 164,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,238,235.20. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 21,598 shares of company stock worth $693,689 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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