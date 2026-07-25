Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $18.16 Million Stake in Addus HomeCare Corporation $ADUS

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS - Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,890 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 1.04% of Addus HomeCare worth $18,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 120,857 shares of the company's stock worth $11,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,841,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,308,605 shares of the company's stock valued at $140,531,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 176.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 17,411 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,611,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts: Sign Up

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $114.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The stock's 50-day moving average is $99.25 and its 200-day moving average is $101.26. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a one year low of $87.95 and a one year high of $124.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $363.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.41 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 6.89%.Addus HomeCare's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADUS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Addus HomeCare news, insider Heather Brianne Dixon sold 288 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total transaction of $27,005.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 44,371 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,160,668.67. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 788 shares of company stock valued at $73,506. Insiders own 4.10% of the company's stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare NASDAQ: ADUS is a leading provider of home and community-based care services for elderly, disabled, and medically complex individuals across the United States. Through a network of company-owned and franchise locations, the company delivers a broad spectrum of non-medical personal care and licensed home health services designed to support clients' independence and quality of life.

The company's core offerings include personal care assistance—covering daily living activities, medication reminders, and light housekeeping—and skilled home health services delivered under the supervision of registered nurses and licensed therapists.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Addus HomeCare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Addus HomeCare wasn't on the list.

While Addus HomeCare currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here