Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $26.09 Million Holdings in LegalZoom.com, Inc. $LZ

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ - Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,627,047 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 500,787 shares during the quarter. LegalZoom.com accounts for 1.5% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.48% of LegalZoom.com worth $26,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 60.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,170,327 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,528,000 after acquiring an additional 817,462 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 613,537 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 287,063 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 231,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 166,574 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 43.9% during the third quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,281,765 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,305,000 after acquiring an additional 390,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,106,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LZ shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays restated an "underweight" rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research upgraded LegalZoom.com from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LegalZoom.com

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Stibel purchased 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $768,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 2,955,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,176,995.35. This represents a 4.42% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Miller sold 19,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $126,329.42. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,119,222 shares in the company, valued at $7,364,480.76. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LegalZoom.com Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of LegalZoom.com stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.47. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 1.46%.The company had revenue of $206.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

LegalZoom.com announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 19th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc NASDAQ: LZ operates as a leading online legal technology company that provides a broad range of legal and business services to individuals, families and small businesses. Through its digital platform, the company offers customized legal documents and filing services, including business formation (LLCs, corporations and nonprofits), estate planning (wills and trusts), intellectual property protection (trademarks and copyrights), and ongoing compliance support. LegalZoom also connects customers with independent attorneys for consultations on matters such as family law, immigration and real estate.

Founded in 2001 by entrepreneurs Brian Lee, Brian P.

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