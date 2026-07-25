Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $38.88 Million Position in Universal Technical Institute Inc $UTI

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI - Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,076,866 shares of the company's stock after selling 92,977 shares during the period. Universal Technical Institute makes up 2.2% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.96% of Universal Technical Institute worth $38,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 3,971,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,774,000 after buying an additional 1,255,173 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,361,019 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,851,000 after acquiring an additional 433,824 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,998,354 shares of the company's stock worth $52,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,465 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,599,534 shares of the company's stock worth $41,797,000 after acquiring an additional 631,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,296,989 shares of the company's stock worth $46,826,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $37.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.23. Universal Technical Institute Inc has a 12 month low of $21.29 and a 12 month high of $51.34. The firm's 50-day moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average is $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $221.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.61 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities set a $41.00 price objective on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered Universal Technical Institute from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Universal Technical Institute

Insider Transactions at Universal Technical Institute

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 3,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $124,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 971,440 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,217,616. This represents a 75.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Prehn sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,000. The trade was a 14.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,117,545 shares of company stock valued at $128,998,420. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company's stock.

Universal Technical Institute Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc NYSE: UTI is a leading provider of post-secondary education for students pursuing careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as in welding and CNC machining. The company designs and delivers hands-on training through a blend of classroom instruction and experiential lab work, preparing graduates for entry-level positions in the transportation, manufacturing and energy sectors. UTI's curriculum emphasizes industry-recognized credentials and proprietary coursework developed in collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to ensure alignment with evolving employer needs.

Through a network of campus locations across the United States and select centers in Canada, Universal Technical Institute offers diploma and certificate programs ranging from 36 to 74 weeks in length.

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