Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Amrize Ltd $AMRZ

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 158,226 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,864,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amrize during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amrize during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amrize in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Amrize in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Amrize by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 750 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMRZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Amrize from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 price target on Amrize and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Amrize from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Amrize in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Amrize from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $62.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMRZ

Insider Transactions at Amrize

In other news, CTO Roald Brouwer purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.84 per share, for a total transaction of $74,760.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer owned 19,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at $984,688.88. The trade was a 8.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nollaig Forrest purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 20,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,984.75. The trade was a 11.03% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased a total of 54,920 shares of company stock worth $2,717,429 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Amrize Stock Performance

Shares of Amrize stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion and a PE ratio of 23.56. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $52.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. Amrize Ltd has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $65.94.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter. Amrize had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 9.70%.Amrize's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amrize Ltd will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amrize Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Amrize's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Amrize Company Profile

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

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