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Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 550,013 Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. $PDM

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
Piedmont Realty Trust logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Punch & Associates Investment Management opened a new position in Piedmont Realty Trust, buying 550,013 shares valued at about $3.61 million in the first quarter.
  • Other institutional investors also increased their stakes, and hedge funds now own 84.48% of the company, indicating strong institutional interest.
  • Analysts currently have a Hold consensus on the stock with an average price target of $11.00, while Piedmont Realty Trust recently missed earnings estimates but posted revenue above expectations.
  • Interested in Piedmont Realty Trust? Here are five stocks we like better.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 550,013 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $3,614,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Piedmont Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Piedmont Realty Trust by 33.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 393,532 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 98,372 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Piedmont Realty Trust by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,780 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 48,116 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Piedmont Realty Trust by 63,822.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 474,943 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 474,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,931 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 16,005 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 224,639 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 40,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Piedmont Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Piedmont Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Piedmont Realty Trust from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Piedmont Realty Trust

Piedmont Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Piedmont Realty Trust stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.21. Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $143.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.67 million. Piedmont Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 15.28%.Piedmont Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.490-1.540 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Piedmont Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Piedmont Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, that focuses on the ownership, acquisition and management of office properties. The company's portfolio comprises a mix of multi-tenant and single-tenant buildings, with a particular emphasis on small- to mid-size office campuses and urban infill properties. Piedmont Realty Trust structures its leases and property services to support a diversified base of tenants, including professional services firms, government agencies and technology companies.

The company's operating model combines property management, leasing and strategic capital allocation to enhance asset value and drive income stability.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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